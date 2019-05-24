Democratic Republic of the Congo: Overview of the Humanitarian Fund in 2018

In 2018, the DRC Humanitarian Fund (DRC HF) provided humanitarian assistance to 2.54 million people, allocating $67.9 million to 125 humanitarian projects in support to the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

These allocations mainly targeted the eastern provinces - Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Tanganyika,

Haut-Katanga - and the province of Kasaï.

Most of the allocations supported conflict-related population movements where access to basic services has been significantly reduced.

The DRC HF provides flexible, effective and timely funding for the most critical humanitarian needs.