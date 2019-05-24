24 May 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Overview of the Humanitarian Fund in 2018

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 May 2019
Download PDF (923.96 KB)

In 2018, the DRC Humanitarian Fund (DRC HF) provided humanitarian assistance to 2.54 million people, allocating $67.9 million to 125 humanitarian projects in support to the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

These allocations mainly targeted the eastern provinces - Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Tanganyika,
Haut-Katanga - and the province of Kasaï.

Most of the allocations supported conflict-related population movements where access to basic services has been significantly reduced.

The DRC HF provides flexible, effective and timely funding for the most critical humanitarian needs.

