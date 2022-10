As of the end of July 2022, 41 partners are implementing humanitarian projects in Ituri province. These projects target more than 1 million beneficiaries.

58.5% of these projects are being implemented by national NGOs.

By the end of July, 8 projects targeting nearly 1 million people will be completed.

