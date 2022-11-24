Democratic Republic of the Congo - North-Kivu: Overview: Rutshuru - Nyiragongo - Lubero Crisis (November 22, 2022)

According to state and humanitarian actors, about 340,000 people have been displaced since fighting broke out in Rutshuru territory in March, more than half of whom are women. At least 49% of these displaced people are living with host families, while thousands more are occupying schools, hospitals, churches and other makeshift sites. It is estimated that least 679,000 civilians will need assistance as a result of the fighting, some 315,000 of whom have been targeted.

United Nations agencies, state and humanitarian partners (62 actors) are working to help people affected by the crisis; at least 83,000 people have been reached with humanitarian assistance. However humanitarian needs keep increasing as fighting continues; shelter, food and non-food items, water, protection and health care are most urgent.