Democratic Republic of the Congo - North-Kivu Overview : Rutshuru - Nyiragongo Crisis - July 11, 2022

The persistence of insecurity and repetitive clashes in Rutshuru territory continue to deteriorate the humanitarian situation of the population. More than 190,000 people (140 000 internally displaced persons, 21 000 returnees and 33 000 refugees) had to flee their homes in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories since March 2022. The fighting has affected all socio-economic activities including agricultural activities, leading to changes in food prices and consumption. More than 220,000 people are food insecure in these two territories; at least 29,000 children suffer from malnutrition, including 13,000 who suffer from severe malnutrition.

Humanitarian needs continue to grow, with at least 313,000 people in need of clean water, food, shelter, essential household items, and primary health care, among other needs. Security access constraints remain the major challenge to the response. However, 34 humanitarian actors are implementing projects in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo. More than 60,000 people have received humanitarian assistance since April.