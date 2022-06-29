Democratic Republic of the Congo - North-Kivu Overview : Rutshuru - Nyiragongo Crisis, 28 June 2022

Recurrent clashes in Rutshuru territory continue to cause population movements. More than 160,000 people have had to flee their homes in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories since March 2022. The fighting has impacted agricultural activities, affecting food prices and local consumption. More than 220,000 people are food insecure in these two territories; at least 29,000 children suffer from malnutrition, including 13,000 who suffer from severe malnutrition.

Humanitarian needs continue to grow, with at least 313,000 people in need of clean water, food, shelter, essential household items, and primary health care, among other needs. Security access constraints remain a major challenge to the response. However, 27 humanitarian actors are implementing projects in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo. More than 42,000 people have received humanitarian assistance since April.