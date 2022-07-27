Democratic Republic of the Congo - North-Kivu : Humanitarian response snapshot: Rutshuru - Nyiragongo Crisis (As of 21 July 2022)

The humanitarian crisis resulting from the violence that erupted in March has affected thousands of people. Since March, it is estimated that more than 140,000 people have been internally displaced and nearly 40,000 have sought refuge in Uganda. To date, nearly 90% of the 183,000 people targeted have received some assistance. International and national NGOs account for 70% of the response.

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.