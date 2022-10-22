Democratic Republic of the Congo - North Kivu Flash Update: Displacement of people due to renewed armed clashes in Rutshuru Territory (22 October 2022)

New clashes between the Congolese army and fighters from Mouvement du 23 mars (M23) armed group broke out on 20 October in Rutshuru Territory, more than one month after the last clashes.

Fighting broke out in the locality of Rangira, and spread to other villages in the Jomba groupement in the Rwanguba Health Zone. According to local authorities and humanitarian sources, at least three civilians were injured and transferred to a health facility. An unspecified number of people have reportedly moved, among others, to Rangira center, Ntamugenga, Kalengera, Rubare, Kiwanja and Matebe and surrounding villages in Rutshuru Territory.

Hundreds of people from Bunagana, Kabindi, and Tchengerero have reportedly crossed the border into Uganda. Since early September, the Ugandan government has closed all refugee transit sites and asked Congolese refugees to move further inland to the Nakivale refugee camp.

OCHA and humanitarian partners are monitoring the situation to better assess the scale of these movements and the needs of the newly displaced. In the coming days, there is likely to be a massive influx of displaced people, particularly in Rutshuru center and on the Rutshuru-Goma road.

Since March, clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group have displaced at least 186,000 people, bringing the total number of displaced people in Rutshuru territory to more than 396,000. Humanitarian partners continue to provide food, health, water and hygiene assistance, among others sectors. Additional assistance will be needed due to the new needs that these clashes may create.

For more information, please contact:

Joseph Inganji, Head of Office, OCHA-RDC, +243 970 003 760, inganji@un.org

Yvon Edoumou, Public Information Officer, +243 819889136, edoumou@un.org

Information products on the humanitarian situation in DRC are available on www.humanitarianresponse.info or www.reliefweb.int