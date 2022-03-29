Democratic Republic of the Congo – North Kivu - Flash Update: Armed clashes lead to displacements in Rutshuru Territory - 29 March 2022

Since 28 March, thousands of civilians have fled villages in Rutshuru territory, North-Kivu province, following heavy clashes between the Congolese army and alleged M23 fighters that broke out in the villages of Chanzu and Runyonyi (Rwanguba health zone). Thousands have sought safety in Bunagana, around 30 km east of Rutshuru centre, and its surroundings; some 4,500 others are estimated to have taken refuge in churches and schools and other buildings. Statistics on the number of displaced people who have been taken in by host families remain unknown. Thousands of others — according to UN and local sources at least 24,000 — are estimated to have crossed the border into Uganda. The Rwanguba health zone was already home to some 27,000 internally displaced persons.

All economic and humanitarian activities have come to a halt since the clashes broke out. Humanitarian actors have either suspended their activities or relocated their staff, including an international organization that has withdrawn its team that was preparing to deliver aid to people who had recently returned to the area — they were part of some 10,000 people displaced by the last bout of violence between the Congolese army and suspected M23 fighters on 24 January 2022. However, Rutshuru General Hospital, where many of the wounded and other victims have been referred, is still benefitting from the support services of its international humanitarian partner.

The humanitarian consequences of the violence will be discussed tomorrow 30 March in Goma by the humanitarian community in view of outlining an action plan to assess the needs and the possibility to deliver aid.

The UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) said that one of its helicopters crashed today in Chanzu during a surveillance and recognizance mission.