Democratic Republic of the Congo - North Kivu - Flash Update #8: Humanitarian situation in Rutshuru Territory - 12 June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

New armed clashes near Bunagana cause population movements

The security situation in Rutshuru territory remains fragile

OVERVIEW OF THE SITUATION

Clashes between the Congolese army and M23 fighters broke out today 12 June in Bigega, Bugusa and Kabonero, on the outskirts of Bunagana in Rutshuru territory. Thousands of residents of Bunagana, including around 5,000 displaced persons and returnees living there, fled to neighbouring Uganda, according to estimates. More than 25,000 people, including displaced persons and returnees were reportedly forced to flee their villages again today to churches, schools and other makeshift shelters in Kabindi, Rwanguba and Kinoni, in Rwanguba health zone.

The resumption of clashes around Bunagana affected humanitarian activities, which resumed in this area ten days ago. Today, traffic was disrupted on the road linking Burayi to Bunagana, where thousands of displaced persons and returnees have been waiting for assistance since the violence began in March. An interagency mission planned by OCHA tomorrow 13 June between Rutshuru town and Bunagana (about 27 km) has been cancelled. Humanitarian partners are monitoring the situation which remains highly volatile. A rapid assessment of the new humanitarian situation on the ground is yet to be conducted. An escalation of violence in Rutshuru territory could lead to continued displacement, worsening an already precarious humanitarian situation.