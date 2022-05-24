Democratic Republic of the Congo - North Kivu - Flash Update #5: Humanitarian situation in Rutshuru Territory - 24th May 2022

Clashes, which broke out last week between the Congolese army and alleged M23 fighters, have continued in Jomba in Rutshuru Territory and in Kibumba in Nyiragongo Territory. Clashes in Kikumba, located 25 km north of Goma, reportedly forced about 10,000 people to flee towards Rugari in Rutshuru Territory and Kibati, about 8 km from Goma.

According to protection partners, about 26,000 people have been displaced since the resumption of violence on 22 May in Rutshuru; more than 1,500 of them fled to Uganda, joining about 19,000 others, who were already there when clashes broke out in March; the remaining 24,000 are spread across villages in Rwanguba Health Zone, where they are living in improvised sites including churches and schools and urgently need food and non-food items.

Basic socio-economic activities have been paralyzed around Jomba since the beginning of the fighting. According to humanitarian sources, at least 19,000 people have been deprived of vital aid following the suspension of humanitarian activities in localities near Bunagana, where fighting was reported on 23 May. However, humanitarian activities continue in some non-combat areas of Rwanguba. Humanitarian actors fear the extension of clashes to these areas, as fighting continues.

The humanitarian community met in Goma this afternoon to discuss about the contingency/emergency preparedness plan including these latest developments. OCHA is planning a mission to Rutshuru by the end of the week to support coordination efforts on the ground.