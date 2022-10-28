Democratic Republic of the Congo - North Kivu, Flash Update #4: Populations Displacement in Rutshuru Territory (28 October 2022)

Continuing fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group continues to push civilians out of their homes and lead to other human rights violations in numerous localities including Rubare, Kalengera, Kako, Rangira, and Ntamugenga in Rutshuru Territory. In Kanyaruchinya, a town on the outskirts of Goma, families were arriving during the day on October 27, according to a team of humanitarian organizations visiting the town to assess the situation. At least 1,500 people have arrived in Kanyaruchuniya from Rutshuru since 21 October.

Since the resumption of fighting, nearly 40,000 people are reportedly newly displaced in Rutshuru territory; at least 12,000 more have crossed the border into Uganda.

The protection of civilians remains a major challenge. Access is severely hampered between Rutshuru town and Goma, preventing humanitarian operations, including the delivery of aid, in the Rutshuru and Kiwanja areas. There is a high need in all sectors, including food, shelter, health and water, hygiene, and sanitation.

Until last week's clashes, violence between the Congolese army and the M23 had displaced at least 186,000 people. Since March 2022, almost 22,000 people are settled across 24 spontaneous sites in Nyiragongo Territory.