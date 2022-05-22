Democratic Republic of the Congo - North Kivu - Flash Update #4: New armed clashes lead to population movements in Rutshuru Territory - 22 May 2022

Clashes between the Congolese army and alleged M23 fighters broke out this this morning 22 May 2022, in the localities of Chanzu and Runyonyi in Rutshuru Territory; the fighiting was also reported in the areas of Bweza and Kisigari. There are reports of internal displacement but at the time of writing OCHA did not have any figures.

Humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the situation.

This is the fifth skirmish between the Congolese army and alleged M23 fighters in Rutshuru Territory since March 2022. The previous clashes resulted in the displacement of more than 65,000 people, the vast majority of whom haven’t returned to their homes due to the persistent insecurity and continue to live in schools, churches and other improvised living spaces or host families. Following the March clashes, humanitarian assistance —food, health, protection, shelter, essential household items, nutrition and water, hygiene and sanitation— was provided to thousands of people.

The current aid avalable may not be sufficient due to the new needs that may arise. Continued fighting may also affect the ongoing humanitarian response, leading to the suspension of assistance. A contingency/emergency preparedness plan that takes into account the new needs will be finalised early this week.