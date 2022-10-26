Democratic Republic of the Congo - North Kivu, Flash Update #3: Populations Displacement in Rutshuru Territory (25 October 2022)

The armed violence that has resumed in Rutshuru Territory since 20 October continues to push the population out of their homes. On 24 October, over 11,000 people were reported to have fled Kazuba and Kabaya, Rutshuru Health Zone, following fighting between the armed group M23 and the Congolee army. As of 25 october, approximately 34,500 people are estimated to be newly displaced in Rutshuru Territory, including 6,500 who have sought refuge in Uganda.

At the main health center in Ntamugenga, one of the localities that has been site of violence, at least 37 wounded civilians have been received for treatment. Humanitairan actors are also concerned for the well-being of at least 6,000 people — the majority of whom are children— who have taken refuge within the health center and its surrounding areas.

Despite restrictions in movement, humanitarian actors continue to provide assistance to new arrivals where security permits. The needs remain high across all sectors, notably including food, shelter/NFI, health and WASH, among others. Humanitarian partners are reviewing a response plan to scale up to these new needs.

Up until last week’s clashes, the violence between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group had displaced at least 186,000 people, bringing the total number of displaced people in Rutshuru territory to more than 396,000.