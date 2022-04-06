Democratic Republic of the Congo - North Kivu - Flash Update #3: Humanitarian situation in Rutshuru Territory - 6 April 2022

Since the early hours of 6 April, fighting has resumed between the Congolese army and suspected M23 fighters in the outskirts of Rutshuru town, less than eight days after the last hostilities on 28 March. At the time of writing, OCHA had not received any information on population movement.

According UN humanitarian sources, more than 10,000 of the estimated 46,000 people who were displaced by the first hostilities across Rutshuru and to Uganda have returned to their homes as of 3 April, following a lull in fighting and a call from authorities to civilians to return home.

Four UN agencies — IOM, OCHA, UNHCR and WFP — and NGOs arrived in Rutshuru on 5 April with the aim of distributing aid and assessing other urgent needs in and around the towns of Rutshuru and Rubare. The distribution of food, non-food items and medicine which were due to occur today was delayed due to today’s violence and other organizational constraints. The humanitarian partners hope to distribute the aid as soon as the security situation permits.

