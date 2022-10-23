Democratic Republic of the Congo - North Kivu, Flash Update #2: Populations Displacement in Rutshuru Territory (23 October 2022)

At least 23,000 people are estimated to have been displaced by the latest bout of violence that broke on 20 October between the Congolese army and fighters from Mouvement du 23 mars (M23) armed group in the locality of Rangira, Rwanguba Health Zone, in Rutshuru Territory. Since Thursday, there have been clashes in neighboring towns/villages resulting in the fluidity of population movement. This displacement figure includes some 2,500 people who have crossed into neighboring Uganda. OCHA and humanitarian partners are monitoring the situation to better assess the scale of these movements and respond to the needs of the newly displaced.

This resumption of hostilities risks restricting humanitarian access in certain areas, notably in Ntamugenga, Kalengera (where a new site for IDPs is under construction). The closure of the Rutshuru-Goma road, which is of great economic importance, will lead to further impediments on the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in need in the areas of Rutshuru and Kiwanja.

Since March, clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group have displaced at least 186,000 people, bringing the total number of displaced people in Rutshuru territory to more than 396,000. Humanitarian partners continue to provide food, health, water and hygiene assistance, among others sectors. Additional assistance will be required to meet the new needs that these clashes may create.