Democratic Republic of the Congo - North-Kivu Displacement Trends: Rutshuru - Nyiragongo Crisis, June 2022

As of June 28, there was a trend toward new displacements of civilians in Nyiragongo and Rutshuru territories following a resumption of hostilities between the warring parties. This contrasts with the trend in early June when there were spontaneous returns to areas that had been largely emptied out in Rutshuru (Jomba, Bueza and Kisigari) and Nyiragongo (Kibumba and Buhumba).

The resumption of fighting in mid-June also affected Lubero territory, home to more than 1,500 new IDPs from Nyiragongo and Rutshuru. According to the Population Movement Commission, more than 160,000 people had suffered displacement, the majority of whom are concentrated in Rutshuru territory (103,775 displaced people and 21,660 returnees) and Nyiragongo territory (14,375 displaced people and 20,785 returnees). 64% of the displaced have found refuge in churches, schools, a stadium and other makeshift settlements and 36% live with host families.