Democratic Republic of the Congo - North-Kivu Displacement trends: Crisis affecting Rutshuru - Nyiragongo - Lubero (November 2, 2022)

At least 183,000 people have been displaced by the latest bout of violence that broke out on 20 October in Rutshuru Territory; more than 11,000 others have sought refuge in Uganda.

The humanitarian community estimates that approximately 232,000 people are in need of assistance, the majority of whom are in Rutshuru territory (129,000 IDPs), some in Nyiragongo (nearly 70,000) and Lubero (approximately 33,000).

At least 64% of these displaced persons have found refuge with host families, while the rest are staying in collective sites and centers (church, school, stadium, other collective places).

More than 137,000 people who were displaced with the resumption of fighting were forced to return to their localities of origin in the health zones of Rutshuru and Rwanguba.

Population movements remain dynamic and evolve according to the security context.