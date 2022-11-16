Democratic Republic of the Congo - North-Kivu Displacement trends: Crisis affecting Rutshuru - Nyiragongo - Lubero (November 14, 2022)

At least 262,000 people are estimated to have been displaced since fighting broke out between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group in Rutshuru territory in March; more than 7,000 others have sought refuge in Uganda.

The majority of these displaced persons are in Nyiragongo Territory (128,000), more than 88% of whom live in collective centers (churches, schools, stadiums) and improvised sites, while the rest are staying with host families.

More than 137,000 displaced people were forced to return to their localities of origin in Rutshuru and Rwanguba health zones, when fighting intensified in October.

Population movements remain dynamic and evolve according to the security context.