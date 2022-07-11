Democratic Republic of the Congo Nord-Kivu: Overview of the humanitarian situation, June 2022

Violence and clashes remained the main driver of humanitarian needs, exacerbating the lives of displaced people and host families. More than 1.6 million people have suffered displacement. 12,000 pregnant women are at risk of giving birth while displaced, increasing the risk health complications and death. Food insecurity affects nearly 2.1 million, mainly in Beni and Masisi territories; more than 2,500 children under 5 have suffered from severe acute malnutrition. Six health facilities have been attacked since the beginning of the year, while some 275 schools have been closed due to violence. Of the more than 2.5 million people in need of aid and protection, 1.7 million are targeted.

