Democratic Republic of the Congo - New wave of violence in Ituri Province (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 18 April 2020)

A new wave of militia violence and inter-ethnic conflict is affecting the Ituri province in eastern DRC. Recently, more than 24 people were killed in two separate attacks in the Djugu territory in Ituri Province.

The situation has significantly deteriorated over the past three months. In March over a 100 killings and more than 680 protection incidents were registered.

Targeted assassination, ambush, looting, robbery, kidnapping, rape, illegal taxes, and burning of villages are among the most reported incidents in Djugu as well as the Mahagi territory in Ituri. These security incidents, attributed to state and non-state armed actors and criminal gangs, are characterised by massive, indiscriminate, and violent attacks on civilians, aiming to exacerbate ethnic divisions.

An estimated 275,000 people have been displaced in the region since January 2020, many living with host families or in makeshift camps with little or no access to their fields or other economic activities.

Rampant insecurity and limitations to movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic has limited humanitarian operations and there is little or no presence of government or UN peacekeeping forces (MONUSCO) in the area. To date, mediation efforts have not succeeded.