Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly Statistics of Refugees and Asylum Seekers (as of 31 October 2022)

Situation Overview

The refugee populaon in the DRC increased by 0.08% from 521 512 to 521 939 as a result of new registraon of 326 refugees South Sudanese, 101 birth registraon, 766 case of data cleaning of Central Africans and South Sudanese. The number of asylum seekers also increased from 1291 to 2812 due to the registraon of new arrival from Burundi. During the month, some 766 people were assisted to repatriate to Rwanda 245 and Burundi 521, while 1606 Congolese (ex-refugees) returned to the DRC.