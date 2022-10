Situation Overview

The refugee population in the DRC has slightly increased from 518,899 to 521,512, an increased of 0.50%, mainly due to updated data, especially for South Sudanese refugees.The number of asylum seekers decreased from 2,183 to 1,291 or 41% owing to the refugee status recognition of Burundians by the eligibility commission. Some 520 people were assisted to repatriate to Rwanda; 2,484 Congolese (ex-refugees) also returned to the DRC.