Situation Overview

During this period, the refugee population in DRC decreased slightly from 518,303 on 05/31/2022 to 515,800 on 06/30/2022, a decrease of 2,503 refugees from the total population. The number of asylum seekers decreased from 3,463 on 05/31/2022 to 2,705 on 06/30/2022 (64 Central Africans, 1,434 Burundians, 110 Rwandans, 761 South Sudanese and 336 other nationalities).