Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly Statistics of Refugees and Asylum Seekers (as of 31 March 2022)

Situation Overview

During this period, the refugee population in DRC decreased slightly from 519,488 on 28/02/2022 to 518,695 on 31/03/2022, a decrease of 793 refugees representing 0.15% of the total population. The number of asylum seekers increased from 2,283 on 28/02/2022 to 3,426 on 31/03/2022 (64 Central Africans, 2,160 Burundians, 109 Rwandans, 761 South Sudanese and 332 other nationalities).

