DR Congo + 15 more

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly Statistics of Refugees and Asylum Seekers (as of 28 February 2022)

Format
Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Situation Overview

During this period, the refugee population in DRC decreased slightly from 521,903 on 31/01/2022 to 519,488 on 28/02/2022, a decrease of 2,415 refugees representing 0.4% of the total population.

The number of asylum seekers increased from 2,222 on 31/01/2022 to 2,283 on 28/02/2022 (63 Central Africans, 1,143 Burundians, 74 Rwandans, 761 South Sudanese and 242 other nationalities).

Related Content