Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly Statistics of Refugees and Asylum Seekers (as of 28 February 2022)

Situation Overview

During this period, the refugee population in DRC decreased slightly from 521,903 on 31/01/2022 to 519,488 on 28/02/2022, a decrease of 2,415 refugees representing 0.4% of the total population.

The number of asylum seekers increased from 2,222 on 31/01/2022 to 2,283 on 28/02/2022 (63 Central Africans, 1,143 Burundians, 74 Rwandans, 761 South Sudanese and 242 other nationalities).