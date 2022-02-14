Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly Statistics of Refugees and Asylum Seekers (as of 31 January 2022)

Situation Overview

During this period, the population of refugees in the DRC has decreased from 522,172 on 31/12/2021 to 521,903 on 31/01/2022, a decrease of 269 Burundian refugees repatriated to their country of origin from the camp of Lusenda in the province of Sud Kivu.

The number of asylum seekers remained the same as on 01/01/2022 (63 Central Africans, 1,114 Burundians, 74 Rwandans, 731 South Sudanese and 240 other nationalities).