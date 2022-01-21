Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly Statistics of Refugees and Asylum Seekers (as of 31 December 2021)

Situation Overview

During this period, the refugee population in the DRC increased considerably from 517,108 on 11/30/2021 to 524,148 on 12/31/2021, an increase of 7,040 people. The increase of 7,040 people in the number of refugees during the month of December is explained by the registration of new arrivals from South Sudan (620), the registration of 4,180 births: Burundians (65), Central Africans (2,824), South Sudanese (1,175), Rwandans (116) and regularizations of 2,240 people: Burundians (35), South Sudanese (506), Central Africans (1,686) and Rwandans (13). The decrease in the number of refugees on December 31 is due to the repatriation of Rwandans (108) and Central Africans (1,075) and the inactivation (absence during verification or spontaneous departure) of South Sudanese (23). As of December 31, the number of asylum seekers in the DRC is 2,222 including: 63 Central Africans, 1,114 Burundians, 74 Rwandans, 731 South Sudanese and 240 of other nationalities.