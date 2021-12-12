Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly Statistics of Refugees and Asylum Seekers (as of 30 November 2021)

Situation Overview

During this period, the refugee population in the DRC increased slightly from 515,396 on 10/31/2021 to 517,108 on 11/30/2021, an increase of 1,710 people. The increase in the number of refugees during the month of November of 5,492 people is explained by the registration of 558 new Burundian arrivals; registration of 891 births: Burundians (871) and Central Africans (20), and regularizations of 4,043 people: Burundians (148), South Sudanese (6), Central Africans (3,879) and Rwandans (30). The decrease in the number of refugees during the month of November of 3,782 is due to the repatriation: Burundians (281) and Central Africans (3,457) and the regularizations of 44 people of other nationalities. As of November 30, the number of asylum seekers in the DRC is 12,579 including 11,353 people registered during the Central African emergency and 1,226 other cases of various nationalities: 545 awaiting their Refugee Status Determination (RSD) in urban areas [ Goma (134), Bukavu (1), Lubumbashi (219), Likasi (1), Kolwezi (3), Kinshasa (187)] and 681 in other localities in rural areas.