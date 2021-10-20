Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly Statistics of Refugees and Asylum Seekers (as of 30 September 2021)

Situation Overview

During this period, the refugee population in the DRC decreased significantly, from 517,140 on August 31, 2021 to 515,324 on September 30, 2021, a decrease of 1,816 people representing 0.35%.

The decrease in the number of refugees during the month of 1,816 is due to the repatriation of 1325 refugees (1174 Burundians and 151 Rwandans) their countries of origin and 491 cases of inactivations (21 Burundians and 470 Rwandans) absent from the operation. verification of urban shelters in the city of Goma and its surroundings.

As of September 30, the number of asylum seekers in the DRC remained at 15,960 including 15,287 people newly registered in the province of North Ubangi and 673 former cases of various nationalities awaiting their Refugee Status Determination (RSD) in the communities. urban (Goma (103), Bukavu (1), Lubumbashi (281), Kalemie (52) Kinshasa (191)) and others (45).

N.B.: The number of asylum seekers could change at the end of October after verification in the provinces of Haut Katanga, Lualaba and Sud Ubangi currently underway