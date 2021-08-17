Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly Statistics of Refugees and Asylum Seekers (as of 31 July 2021)

Situation Overview

During this period, the refugee population in the DRC has significantly decreased from 519,819 on 06/30/2021 to 519,188 on 07/31/2021, a decrease of 631 people representing 0.1%. The increase in the number of refugees during the month of July is explained by the registration of Burundians who were in the transit centers of Kavimvira and Sange before their repatriation. The decrease in the number of refugees during the month to a total of 1,116 people can be explained by the repatriation of 968 Burundian refugees and 198 Rwandan refugees to their countries of origin.

As of July 31, the number of asylum seekers in the DRC rose from 16,600 people to 16,065 including 15,287 people newly registered in the province of North Ubangi and 778 former cases of various nationalities awaiting their refugee status determination (RSD) in urban areas (Goma (208), Bukavu (1), Lubumbashi (281), Kalemie (52) Kinshasa (191)) and others (45).