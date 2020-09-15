DR Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Mine collapse (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 September 2020)

  • A gold mine collapsed following days of heavy rain in an area close to Kamituga Town (South Kivu Province) on 11 September.
  • According to media reports, at least 50 people are feared dead. Searching activities are still underway and 18 bodies have been so far identified.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over the affected Province.

