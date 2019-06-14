Democratic Republic of the Congo Meri refugee settlement, Haut-Uele Province, 31 May 2019

Meri refugee settlement, situated 18km from the South Sudanese border in DRC, is home to over 35,700 refugees.

It was built in 2015, and since then the number of South Sudanese refugees increased steadily due to insecurity in South Sudan. A massive influx of thousands of refugees to Meri was observed in 2016.

The maximal capacity of Meri settlement is of 20,000 people, but over 35,700 people live there.

Meri’s overpopulation poses major concerns in terms of shelter and space needs.