Democratic Republic of the Congo - Landslide, update (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2022)

  • Another landslide event has been reported in Kamituga Town, in South Kivu Province, as heavy rainfall continues to affect eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

  • According to media, at least 16 people have died, and a number of individuals are missing, therefore the number of fatalities is likely to increase. Several houses have been affected by various degrees of damage.

  • On 23-26 November, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of DRC, particularly eastern Provinces.

