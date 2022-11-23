Democratic Republic of the Congo - Landslide, update (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2022)

-
Another landslide event has been reported in Kamituga Town, in South Kivu Province, as heavy rainfall continues to affect eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
According to media, at least 16 people have died, and a number of individuals are missing, therefore the number of fatalities is likely to increase. Several houses have been affected by various degrees of damage.
On 23-26 November, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of DRC, particularly eastern Provinces.