DR Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo - Landslide (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2022)
- A landslide occurred on 7 February in the outskirts of Masisi Town (North Kivu Province, eastern DRC), resulting in casualties.
- According to initial reports from media, three people have died and another one was injured.
- On 8-10 February, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over North Kivu Province.
