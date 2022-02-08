DR Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Landslide (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2022)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • A landslide occurred on 7 February in the outskirts of Masisi Town (North Kivu Province, eastern DRC), resulting in casualties.
  • According to initial reports from media, three people have died and another one was injured.
  • On 8-10 February, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over North Kivu Province.

Related Content