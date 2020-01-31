31 Jan 2020

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Key Message Update - Severe flooding in the Center-East could lead to significant crop losses, January 2020

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (145.92 KB)

Key Messages

  • Widespread flooding in much of the east-central region of the DRC significantly disrupted the agricultural season A crop cycle, particularly for maize and groundnuts. As a result, harvests are expected to be lower than normal due to the losses caused by the floods. This situation will have negative effects on local availability and could precipitate the peak of the lean season in early March instead of April.

  • Despite the significant return of IDPs to the Kasai region, which is estimated at 63 percent of the 1.6 million registered IDPs, according to UNHCR, the low level of assistance for agricultural inputs and other livelihood needs that were lost when these populations were displaced could lead to incomplete reintegration leading to local concerns that some remobilization of young people from the various regional militias may occur.

  • The nutritional situation at the national level remains a cause for concern. According to PRONANUT, in its final bulletin for 2019, 50 percent of alert situations were in the Kasai region, with a marked predominance in Kasai Central, which has nearly 75 percent of its health zones in alert. Given the consecutive years of low agricultural production, there are concerns that the poor nutritional situation in these usually agriculturally deficit areas may continue.

  • The resurgence of the cassava mosaic in 5 health zones (Katende, Muetshu, Lubunga and Benatshiadi) in Dimbelenge and Mutoto territories in Kasai Central, could contribute to serious crop losses in this deficit area, since cassava is the substitute food for maize, for which access is becoming increasingly limited due to atypical price variations observed since the last quarter of 2019.

  • In this month of January, which marks the start of the main harvests throughout the eastern part of the country, the north-eastern provinces, notably Bas-Uele, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, are in Minimum (IPC Phase 1), while a significant part of the central-eastern of the country, notably Sankuru, Maniema, and part of South Kivu, is in Stressed (IPC Phase 2). The provinces of Tanganyika, southern Kasai (Kamonya), and Central Kasai (Luiza) which are in a Crisis (IPC Phase 3). In addition, the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu also remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.