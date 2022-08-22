Democratic Republic of Congo Key Message Update: Below average Season B harvests and early lean season in eastern DRC, July 2022

Key Messages:

Since the beginning of July 2022, the easing of border restrictions and the reopening of the borders between Angola and the DRC have favored the resumption of cross-border petty trade after 2 years of closure to near normal levels. In the south, with the drop in the cost of the COVID-19 test, cross-border flows are higher than normal with improved availability in the area.

In June 2022, Rift Valley Fever was declared in the Great Lakes countries, particularly in Burundi and Rwanda, with the suspicion of a few positive cases in South Kivu province. A possible drop in livestock flows is anticipated, due to the probable ban on imports of animal products from these countries.

Clashes between the March 23 movement (M23) and the FARDC in Rutshuru territory continue to cause displacement. According to OCHA, more than 160,000 people have moved into Rutshuru and Nyiragongo since March 2022, following fighting during the pivotal period of agricultural seasons A and B. This situation could negatively impact agricultural activities and contribute to below average production in this region.

In July 2022, stable areas in the northeast, notably the provinces of Bas-Uele, Haut-Uele and Tshopo remain in Minimal (IPC Phase 1). In contrast, the central-eastern part (Kasai, Sankuru, Maniema, Tanganyika and part of South Kivu), households are unable to meet their food and non-food needs and are facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes. Worst-conflict affected areas such as Ituri, North Kivu, the southern part of South Kivu and certain areas of Kasaï will be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) with deficits in food consumption and acute malnutrition higher than usual levels.