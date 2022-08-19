Democratic Republic of Congo: Internally Displaced Persons and Returnees (July 2022)

More than one million people have been internally displaced in DRC since the beginning of the year. In total, some 5.53 million people are displace, of which 51 per cent are women. Armed violence is the main cause of displacement.

Ituri and North Kivu, who have the highest number of displaced people, also have the highest number of civilalins who are returned to their home areas.

