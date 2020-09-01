Democratic Republic of Congo - Insecurity in North Kivu province (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2020)

Fighting between different armed groups, as well as military operations and criminality, continue to affect significant parts of the province of North Kivu in the DRC. Main affected areas are the territories of Beni, Rutshuru, Masisi and Walikali, where more than 120 security incidents have been reported in the past two weeks.

The high level of insecurity leads to a continuous movement of populations. In Beni, over 33,000 persons were registered as newly displaced in August alone. In Masisi, over 18,000 fled from Ufamundu and Rutshuru and around 6,500 from Lukweti. Given current levels of insecurity and diminished intervention capacity from humanitarian NGOs (notably as a consequence of restrictions linked to Covid-19), displaced populations receive no assistance.

In the territory of Beni, it is estimated that 59 persons were killed in the past two weeks by the so called Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). In total, an estimated 800 civilians were killed since the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) started military operations against ADF in October 2019. Five students were killed on their way to school in Masisi on 27 August 2020, when they were caught in a crossfire between the FARDC and a non-state armed group.