DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo – Insecurity and displacement (DG ECHO, UNOCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2022)
- The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Democratic republic of Congo (DRC) has increased to almost 6 million, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).
- Ongoing violence and conflict are responsible for almost all of the displacement (96.5%). Only 3% of the internal displacement in the DRC is linked to natural disasters.
- Ituri province is most affected and records the highest number of IDPs in proportion to its population: 1.9 million IDPs out of a total population of 5.7 million. Deadly attacks on civilians are reported on an almost daily basis. In three attacks by a non-state armed actors in Ituri between 8 and 10 May 2022, at least 79 civilians were killed. Two attacks targeted IDP camps and one a mining site.
- Over 355,000 Congolese have fled their homes since the beginning of 2022, while nearly 26,000 could return home.
- The violence and conflict in Eastern DRC is also a main reason why around 27 million Congolese are food insecure at crisis or emergency level.