Democratic Republic of the Congo – Increasing violence (DG ECHO, authorities, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 June 2021)

The eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are facing a spiral of violence. The two most deadly attacks by non-state armed actors in the last days occurred in Boga and Tchabi in Ituri province on 31 May, where at least 55 civilians were reportedly killed. In another security incident in Dodro, also in Ituri province, on 28 May, the base camp of an international humanitarian non-governmental organisation was attacked. While all staff is safe, the ongoing health project has been suspended. To address the increasing insecurity, President Tshisekedi declared a state of siege for the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri in early May 2021. While killings by armed groups already more than doubled to almost 2,500 civilians in 2020 compared to 2019, the insecurity has worsened in 2021. The humanitarian crisis in the DRC is mainly a protection crisis. The upsurge of violence, conflict and instability, especially in the east, has triggered increasing displacement and an intensifying food crisis. 5.2 million persons are internally displaced. A staggering 27.3 million people are highly food insecure.