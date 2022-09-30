Democratic Republic of the Congo: ICRC activities from January to June 2022

The International Committee of the Red Cross in DR Congo promotes respect for international humanitarian law and helps people affected by conflict and violence to meet their needs, often in collaboration with the DRC Red Cross.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, we are also improving water supply and sanitation, reuniting separated family members, and strengthening health care for the wounded, sick and victims of sexual violence.

Here is an overview of our activities from January to June 2022.

290083 people received health-care services – including surgery for weapon wounds, psychosocial support, physical rehabilitation, and nutritional and medical assistance – in health centers, hospitals and prison dispensaries.

89 693 detainees benefited from our Restoring Family Links services and improvements to the material conditions of detention infacilities we visited.

956 708 people benefited from access to water or improvements to water-supply facilities in urban or rural areas.

293 843 people received food, cash assistance, vouchers, household items or agricultural support.