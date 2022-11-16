Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Situation in Rutshuru, Nyiragongo and Lubero Territories - Situation Report #11 (15 November 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 262,0001 people displaced since the outbreak of clashes in Rutshuru territory in March.

• Children in combat zones and those displaced are disproportionately affected by the ongoing violence: between 20 October and 15 November, at least 326 unaccompanied children were identified in Nyiragongo, Rutshuru and Lubero territories.

• Despite access challenges, United Nations agencies and humanitarian partners continue their relief activities in Nyiragongo and Lubero territories, and some areas in Rutshuru territory, where the security situation permits.

• More than 83,000 people reached with humanitarian assistance since 20 October

SITUATION OVERVIEW

New population movements are being reported in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories following persistent fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group. Some 13,000 displaced people were registered across a handful of displacement sites in the towns Kanyaruchinya and Kibati, north of the provincial capital Goma on 12 and 13 November, according to the Committee of Displaced People. They fled clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group in Kibumba and Buhumba, further north, joining more than 97,500 others who have been living in various displacement sites in Nyiragongo Territory since March; more than 75,800 of whom were registered between 20 October and 8 November.

On 9 November, some 5,000 people were displaced following fighting in Rugari, about 30km from Goma, south of Rutshuru Territory. Other population movements were also recorded in Tongo, some 13 km from Rutshuru, where more than 34,400 displaced people had been living since 20 October. At least 262,000 people are estimated to have been displaced since fighting broke out in March.

Despite the uncertainty of the security situation, UN agencies and humanitarian partners have continued their relief activities in Nyiragongo and Lubero territories, and some areas in Rutshuru territory, where the security situation permits. More than 124,000 of the 262,000 people displaced sbetween March and mid-November sought refuge in the Bwito area in Rutshuru territory, and in Kayna health zone, south of Lubero territory, where humanitarians have been carrying out rapid assessments to tailor their response to the changing needs of the affected population.

According to the Emergency Response Plan elaborated by the humanitarian community, at least 630,000 civilians will need assistance following the violence, some 241,000 of whom have been targeted by humanitarian actors. Humanitarians require 76.3 million USD to meet their needs, 58% of which is yet to be raised.