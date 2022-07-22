Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Situation in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo Territories - Situation Report #7 (13 to 19 July 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA DRC in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 13 to 19 July 2022 until 16:00 (Goma time).

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 50 000 displaced people benefit from food in Rutshuru territory

OCHA opens office in Rutshuru

Save the Children opens child-friendly spaces in Rutshuru

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since March, fighting between the Congolese army and the Mouvement du 23 Mars (M23) armed group has displaced more than 214,000 people (160,000 displaced people, 21,000 returnees, and 33,000 refugees) in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories, according to the latest estimates. In Rutshuru territory, access remains difficult in several areas, mainly in Rwanguba Health Zone, which faces significant humanitarian needs. Only eight of the 21 health zones in Rutshuru are currently accessible to aid workers. Partners are also concerned about the increase in protection incidents in Rutshuru, including cases of intimidation and rape. At least seven rape cases were treated at the Rutshuru general referral hospital between July 11 and 17. In Nyiragongo territory, approximately 70 percent of the displaced people living in the collective centers of Kanyaruchinya and Munigi are from Rutshuru territory.

Humanitarian partners continue to provide assistance to people affected by the crisis. However, this assistance remains insufficient to meet the scale of the needs. Currently, several organizations lack the financial resources to respond. Many health structures are no longer operational in the areas between Rugari and Rubare; many health centers that are still functional lack medicine; health gaps have been reported in Katale, Rugari, Ntamugenga, Kinyandonyi.