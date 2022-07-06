Democratic Republic of the Congo - Humanitarian Situation in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories Situation report #5 (30 June to 4 July 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 17,000 primary school students at risk of missing final exams

At least 480 unaccompanied children identified since March 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Clashes between the Congolese army and the Mouvement du 23 mars (M23) armed group have continued in Rutshuru territory over the past few days. Since 1 July, about 2,700 people have reportedly fled their homes to settle in Rutshuru centre, Kiwanja and villages between Kalengera and Rumangabo, joining more than 160,000 people displaced across Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories since March 2022. In Rutshuru, collective centres - schools, churches, stadiums - are saturated as newly displaced persons continue to arrive.

This situation is having a major impact on all areas, including in the education sector. More than 17,000 pupils in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories risk missing out on their primary education completion exams, which began on 5 July, as they found themselves displaced. At least 60 schools are affected by the violence: some have been pillaged, others are occupied by displaced people.

In Rwanguba Health Zone, the water distribution system in Kabindi was damaged during fighting on 30 June, affecting 27,000 people. Humanitarian actors fear an outbreak of waterborne diseases if no action is taken. Rwanguba health authorities have also reported a disruption of the water supply at the Rwanguba General Referral Hospital, which continues to receive and treat many people injured during clashes.

In Nyiragongo territory, humanitarian actors have witnessed a trend toward return in recent days. Officials at the Buhumba and Kibumba health facilities confirm that 95% of the households in Buhumba (around 17,000 out of the 18,000 living there) and 85% of the households in Kibumba (1,500 out of 1,761) have returned. These figures were collected as families are to receive insecticide-treated bed nets. However, nearly 1,500 people are still present in the collective centers in Kanyaruchinya and Munigi. The major needs are for food, essential household items, nutrition and medicine.