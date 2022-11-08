Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Situation in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo Territories - Situation Report #10 (3 November 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

At least 183 000 displaced following the resumption of violence in Rutshuru

Ongoing humanitarian response in several displacement sites

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Thousands of civilians have been forced to flee their homes in Rutshuru Territory since renewed fighting between the Congolese army and the Mouvement du 23 mars (M23) armed group broke out on 20 October. Humanitarian actors estimate that at least 183,000 people have been displaced since October 20, bringing the total to more than 232,0001 civilians displaced since hostilities began in March. The displaced are currently living in sporadic sites and with host families in Lubero and Nyiragongo territories, Goma and other localities within Rutshuru Territory. The violence has severely hampered humanitarian access in Rutshuru.

RESPONSE-NEEDS-GAPS

Humanitarian actors have begun assisting displaced people in Nyiragongo Territory, located south of Rutshuru. Given the scale of the needs, an increased presence of humanitarian actors will be required, including in Kanyabayonga, another main area of displacement, in Lubero territory.

Urgent needs include access to water, sanitation and hygiene, essential household items, shelter, food, medicine and health services and protection.