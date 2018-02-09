09 Feb 2018

The Democratic Republic of the Congo - Humanitarian Response Plan 2017–2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 08 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.64 MB)

to assist
2.8 million people

FAO requires
USD 90 million

period
January – December 2018

The scale and scope of the humanitarian crisis has far surpassed expectations and projections for 2018 are alarming. Lives are at stake. It is thus essential to continue responding to the immediate needs of the most vulnerable populations while focusing on long-term development solutions.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:

• Protect livelihoods in emergency situation, while enabling people to access food and agricultural land.

• Support and restore livelihoods by strengthening households’ resilience to shock and disaster risks.

• Strengthen the ability of communities to establish and manage safetynets systems, including related to agricultural value chain.

• Ensure Food Security Cluster coordination.

