Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Needs Overview and Response Plan 2022 at a Glance (February 2022)

Humanitarian Overview

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remains one of the most complex and protracted humanitarian crises in the world, affected by five humanitarian impacts : population movements, acute food insecurity, acute malnutrition, epidemics and protection issues. In 2021, armed conflict and natural disasters caused massive population movements and protection incidents in an overall context of poor access to quality basic social services, weak social protection and development policies and deep gender inequalities.

The Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) is the result of a collective analysis which analyzes the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance.

According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), 27 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2022, which is a 7.4 million increase compared to 2021. This increase is due to a worsening humanitarian situation in certain areas of the country as well as an increasing number of food insecure people, particularly in the East (Ituri,

North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika) and the Kasaï. In 2022, an estimated US$ 1.88 billion will be required to fully implement the HRP. However, insufficient resource mobilization will seriously affect the outcome of humanitarian interventions, with the risk of leaving millions of people behind.