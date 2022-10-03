Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Highlights #5 (16 September - 2 October 2022)

SANKURU

UNCERF ALLOCATES USD2 MILLION FOR CHOLERA RESPONSE

On 15 September, United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund allocated $2 million to strengthen the response to the cholera outbreak that began in mid- August. The day before, the European Union also announced that it had committed 300,000 euros to strengthen UNICEF's response to the disease. As of September 23, Sankuru had recorded 651 cases of cholera, including 43 deaths, according to health authorities.

ITURI

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION CONTINUES TO DETERIORATE

On 1 October, armed fighters attacked Kyamata in Boga health zone (Irumu territory), killing at least 14 civilians, torching down 36 houses . A surge in armed attacks and clashes in Ituri province continues to drive population displacement and have serious humanitarian consequences. An estimated 1.78 million people are internally displaced, including more than 160,000 displaced in the past three months in the areas of Djugu, Irumu, and Mambasa.

NORTH KIVU

END OF EBOLA OUTBREAK IN NORTH KIVU

On 27 September, the Government declared the end of the country's latest Ebola virus disease outbreak in Beni, 360 km north of the provincial capital Goma. The epidemic recorded one victim and lasted for about 6 weeks. This outbreak was genetically linked to the 2018-2020 outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, which according to the World Health Organization, killed nearly 2,300 people. Another flare- up from that outbreak killed six people in Butembo in 2021. The DRC has now recorded 15 Ebola outbreaks since 1976, seven of which have occurred since 2018

MAI-NDOMBE AND KWILU

URGENT ACTION TO STOP ESCALATING VIOLENCE

In a press release issued on 30 September, Humanitarian Coordinator Bruno Lemarquis called for urgent measures to stop the escalation of violence and scale up the humanitarian response in the provinces of Mai-Ndombe and Kwilu. Violence that erupted in June in Kwamouth in Maï- Ndombe province has spread to neighboring Kwilu province, leading to tens of deaths and burned homes. According to provincial authorities, more than 35,000 people have been displaced; more than 1,400 people also crossed the Congo River to seek refuge in neighboring Republic of Congo. Humanitarian actors have been assisting affected people with health care, water, hygiene and sanitation, but important humanitarian needs remain.

TANGANYIKA

TANGANYIKA PROVINCE FACES A SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES TO TREAT CHOLERA

Health authorities in Tanganyika have warned of the lack of supplies to fight a cholera outbreak in the southeastern province. Since the beginning of the year, cholera cases have been on the rise in Tanganyika with some 1,717 cases including 30 deaths as of 27 September. The current caseload is three times more compared to the same period in 2021, while the number of deaths has been multiplied by ten (535 cases including 3 deaths). Currently, eight of Tanganyika's 11 health zones are in epidemic. While the Congolese Red Cross has been conducting chlorination and other activities, the needs currently outstrip the present capacities.