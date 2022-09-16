Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Highlights #4 (1 - 15 September 2022)

ITURI - CONTINUOUS ARMED ATTACKS AGAINST CIVILIANS

At least 21 civilians were killed and about 20 others were reportedly kidnapped in armed attacks in Mbindjo and Blankette in Djugu territory on 7 and 9 September. More than 5,000 people fled the two towns for neighboring villages. According to estimates, more than 31,000 people have been displaced in the area between July and September 2022. In neighboring Mambasa territory, more than 19,000 residents of Lwemba were displaced by armed clashes in early September, days after at least 19 civilians were killed during an attack in Biakato mine in the same area. About 30% of them sought refuge in Beni (North Kivu), while the others are spread across neighboring villages in the region. More than 464,900 people have been displaced by violence in Ituri since January 2022.

NORTH KIVU - CONGOLESE REFUGEES RETURN FROM UGANDA

As of 13 September, more than 14,000 Congolese refugees have returned from Uganda and settled in the Rwasa IDP site in Rutshuru territory. They had been living in makeshift camps at the border and chose to return to DRC after a deadline given by the Ugandan authorities to either move to transit centers/sites within Uganda or return to DRC had expired. Humanitarian partners are working with local authorities and community-based organizations to provide critical aid, including food and water. However, more aid is needed.

KASAI REGION - MEASLES CASES SPIKE IN KASAI REGION

According to health authorities, Kasai region had notified six times as many measles cases between January and early September, compared to the 4,716 cases recorded during the same period in 2021. As of 4 September, more than 29,800 cases including 380 deaths were registered in the region. All five provinces (Kasai, Kasai Central, Kasai-Oriental, Lomami, Sankuru) that make up the region have reported cases, with Sankuru being the most affected with 18,843 cases and 287 deaths. To contain the disease, humanitarian partners and health authorities are conducting ongoing vaccination campaigns and the treatment of infected persons in medical facilities. Poor health infrastructures and low vaccination coverage are among the factors that have made the area prone to contagious diseases.

SOUTH KIVU - DISPLACED FAMILIES RECEIVE ASSISTANCE IN KAZIMIA

More than 27,000 displaced people have been living in Kazimia in Fizi health zone since their arrival from the Hauts and Moyens-Plateaux of Fizi territory between March and May 2022. Some 18,000 of them, considered to be the most in need, received water, sanitation and hygiene kits (household items, soap, water treatment products, etc.) distributed by Save the Children from 9 to 16 September. Limited financial resources has not allowed for a general response, however, the aim in the coming weeks is to mobilise resources to provide some assistance to the remaining population.