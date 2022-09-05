Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Highlights #3 (13 - 31 August 2022)

HEALTH CENTERS CLOSED IN ITURI

The Lolwa hospital and five other health centres in Mambasa territory in Ituri province have suspended their activities due to insecurity. On 10 August, armed attacks in Lolwa forced health workers to flee towards Mambasa centre. The Lolwa hospital, a major health facility in the region, serves about 54,000 people. Since 10 August, suspected armed fighters have intensified their attacks on the population in several villages in Mambasa territory, killing at least 64 civilians and displacing over 60,000 people.

At least 11 health facilities have been targeted by armed attacks in Ituri province since the beginning of the year.

OCHA continues to advocate with the authorities in Ituri province for the protection of civilians and healthcare services.

COMMUNITY VIOLENCE IN MAÏ-NDOMBE

Community violence has broken out since the end of July in Kwamouth territory, leaving at least 18 people dead, hundreds wounded, and hundreds of houses torched down, according to the Congolese authorities. Around 6,000 people have been displaced since mid-August. Some of them are staying with host families, while others are in collective centres (churches, schools). They are in dire need of health care, shelter, food, drinking water and protection. Humanitarian organisations have deployed to Kwamouth, notably to provide medical care.

OCHA continues to mobilise humanitarian actors to provide urgent assistance to the affected people.

EBOLA BREAKS OUT IN NORTH-KIVU

A new Ebola outbreak was declared in the country in Beni Health Zone after a 46-year-old woman died of the virus on 15 August. Since then, no new case has been reported. Efforts to contain the current outbreak are underway on the ground. Congolese health authorities have identified 176 contact cases as of 30 August, half of whom had already been vaccinated against the disease. A vaccination campaign started on 25 August to protect frontline workers and contacts. This is the fifteenth Ebola outbreak since the disease was first discovered in the country in 1976. The last outbreak in Beni was contained in about two months, ending on 16 December 2021. 11 cases were reported (eight confirmed, three probable), including six deaths.

IDPS OCCUPY SCHOOLS IN NORTH-KIVU

More than 36,000 IDPs are occupying 29 schools in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories having fled repeated clashes between the Congolese army and the Mouvement du 23 mars (M23) fighters in Rutshuru territory since March.

With the start of the new school year scheduled for 5 September, several school officials have threatened to evict displaced people from classrooms. This situation poses a serious protection problem for the displaced. Humanitarian actors are considering relocating displaced people from classrooms. In Rutshuru, UNHCR and its Congolese NGO partner AIDES have begun building more than 600 temporary shelters to relocate some of the displaced people.

MORE THAN 17,000 PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLOODS IN MANIEMA

Heavy rains caused flooding on 17 August in the areas of Lubutu and Osso, according to local authorities. Several people were injured when houses and public buildings collapsed. At least 17,000 people affected by the floods are living in precarious conditions in schools and churches.The NGO Caritas has initiated needs assessments for those affected.